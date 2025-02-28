SPEED CONCERNS: NC 500 traffic means road safety measures are ‘urgent’ at Shieldaig

Shieldaig on the NC 500 Pic Google streetview

A Wester Ross community is calling for urgent road safety improvements amid growing traffic volumes generated by the North Coast 500.

Shieldaig Community Council say there have been several near misses for pedestrians, including a child being struck by a car mirror, and are now urging action from Highland Council before something more serious occurs.

The potential dangers posed to local school children who have to cross the busy A896 has been top of the community council’s agenda for some time.

But although they have been supported by local Highland councillor Chris Birt, the community feel their pleas are falling on deaf ears within the council’s roads department.

Richard Munday, who chairs the community council, explained: “With the increase in traffic volumes in and through the village, due in large part to the NC500, the risk of traffic accidents has increased significantly.

“Although nobody has yet been killed or seriously injured, there have been a number of near misses.

“Because Shieldaig is a relatively youthful community with a large number of families with young children, the risks are higher than in many other west coast communities.

“The community council’s view is that now is the time to act and not to wait for an accident to happen.”

Mr Munday said the main risk was the A896, known as the top road, with frequent fast moving traffic on a route which many children, particularly from the Baile Shuas housing development, have to cross on their way to Shieldaig Primary.

“The top priority for the community is to get the 40mph speed limit reduced to 30mph,” he said.

“The other crucial issue is to have road markings at the point where the children cross from Baile Shuas to go to the school.”

Mr Munday said there were also concerns about the lower road through the village despite it being subject to a 20mph limit.

“The problem is the sheer number of visitor vehicles, camper vans, cars, motorcycles and bicycles on a stretch of road with inadequate parking,” he explained.

“A child was almost killed there when they were trying to cross the road and was caught by a car’s mirror on the side of the head.

“Fortunately it was just a graze, but it could have been much more serious.”

The community wants the council to consider imposing campervan parking restrictions, and to have speed bumps installed.

Mr Munday said while the The Safer Route to School scheme had been a boon there were still gaps where children from the 31-pupil school had to cross the road.

“The risks are only going to increase,” he said, “and we feel somebody from the council’s roads should come out to see the situation first-hand.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Area Roads Manager has confirmed that Shieldaig is on the list for a speed limit assessment.

“It’s currently queued for resources and no decision has been taken regarding what speed limit would be appropriate, if any.

“Updates will be given to local members when a timescale for the assessment can be confirmed.”

