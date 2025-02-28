FITNESS FUNDRAISER: Isle of Skye teenager’s 5K-a-day for MS Society

Catherine is due to finish her challenge today (Friday 28th February) Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye teenager Catherine Robertson has been clocking up the miles this month for a fitness challenge inspired by a cause very close to her heart.

In an effort to raise funds for the MS Society, Catherine set a goal of doing a 5k every day in February.

Catherine’s grandfather, Jimmy Logan from Camuscross in Sleat, has lived with multiple sclerosis for over 30 years.

Over time the condition steadily progressed to leave him wheelchair-bound and chronically ill.

Catherine’s running has brought in over £1,500 through her GoFundMe page and she is due to complete her challenge this Friday (28th February).

The running has been good pre-season training for keen shinty player Catherine Pic Willie Urquhart

The 17-year-old, who is in S6 and is head girl at Portree High School, told the Free Press: “I would just like to say a big thanks to everyone who has supported and donated so far – I have had a fantastic response.

“I just wanted to do something that might help bring in some money to support people who have MS and to help the MS society’s research to improve diagnosis, treatments and services for everyone.”

As well as helping raise an impressive sum of money, the daily 5k has also been ideal pre-season fitness training for Catherine, a keen shinty player for the Skye Ladies team who are due to begin their 2025 campaign with a premier league match against Glenurquhart this Saturday.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/xzbbxg-miles-for-ms

