CANNABIS FARM: Drugs worth £125,000 recovered on the Isle of Skye

Drugs with a potential value of up to £125,000 have been recovered from a property in Armadale in Skye.

Around 12.30pm on Monday, 24 February, officers executed a search warrant at the property near Armadale Pier.

A cannabis cultivation of around 150 plants was discovered inside.

Enquiries remain ongoing to trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Steven Turnbull said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.

“Drugs cause misery in our all communities, not just cities and towns.

“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0786 of Monday, 24 February, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

