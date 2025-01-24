FACES OF SHINTY: Photographer’s portrait collection to go on display in Portree

This image of Catherine Robertson was part of an exhibition on sport in Italy Pic Izzy Law

A new exhibition, based on shinty and its importance to the local community, is to go on display at the Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre from tonight (Friday 24th January).

Entitled ‘Iomain: An-dè, an-diugh agus a-màireach’ (Shinty; Past, Present and Future’) the exhibition by Izzy Law from Kylerhea features local shinty players and contributors of all ages as it seeks to explore the sport’s history as well as what lies ahead for the game.

Friday’s official opening will offer the chance to meet and chat with the exhibition’s creator and to view the collection of superb photographs.

Izzy has taken portraits of players of all ages Pic Izzy Law

Izzy, who was one of this year’s Portrait of Britain awards winners with her portrait of Skye woman Emma Siedle-Collins, told the Free Press: “Iomain started as a university project, where ten portraits were to be taken, but I enjoyed it so much that it led on to a larger project documenting the past, present and future players where over 130 images were taken.”

While this will be the first time the project has been shown on Skye, in October 2024 some of the images – portraits of Skye players Lilidh Campbell, Catherine Robertson and Neil MacVicar – were selected to be a part of a wider exhibition focused on sport that took place in Trieste, Italy.

Lilidh Campbell’s portrait was also shown in Italy Pic Izzy Law

Izzy explained: “I entered a photo competition with the title ‘Play! Let the game begin’ and three images were selected for the Trieste Photo Festival and were exhibited and printed in a book with the theme of sport.

“With over 15,000 entries this was such a huge honour to be one of the 177 images selected.”

David Grant, a former player for Skye Pic Izzy Law

A shinty player for Skye Camanachd ladies as well as the Strathclyde University team, Izzy has always been close to the sport.

She added: “I still play when I can. It has been a very exciting project showing the range of ages and people that are involved within the shinty community.

“Shinty is a huge part of our Highland identity and something most people are involved in, even if you aren’t a player you will know of someone that is involved in the sport, or you spectate or help out at the clubhouse.”

All are welcome to attend the exhibition’s opening this Friday 24th January at 6pm, no booking is required. The exhibition will then run until April at the Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre.

Article by DANIEL CULLEN

