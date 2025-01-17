IT’S A YES! Isle of Skye couple reunited with missing ring after frantic search

Elgar and Rachel with Gordon and Gareth, who came to the rescue

What began as a romantic post-engagement getaway turned into a tale of heartbreak, hope, and heroism for Rachel Stephenson and Elgar Finlay, who recently visited Ullapool to stay at the Wreck and Ruin holiday accommodation for Rachel’s birthday, ten days after getting engaged.

The couple, who live in Portree, were keen to embrace the winter charm of the area with their dogs Reggie and Flo, and arrived on a snow-covered Thursday evening with temperatures plummeting to minus six degrees Celsius.

On the Friday they explored Ullapool’s coastline before enjoying lunch at the Bothy Café.

The day’s highlight was a walk through Corrieshalloch Gorge, Europe’s deepest gorge, blanketed in a foot of snow.

However, joy turned to despair on the drive back to Ullapool when Rachel discovered her engagement ring was missing.

She had no idea where it could have slipped off, having removed her gloves multiple times throughout the day to take photos.

In a frantic bid to recover the ring, Rachel retraced her steps through the snowy Gorge walk, while Elgar scoured their earlier path in Ullapool, ending at the Bothy Café. Despite their efforts, the ring remained elusive.

Suzanne, the café’s co-owner, kindly posted an appeal on the Ullapool community Facebook page, asking locals for help.

The heartfelt plea reached Gordon, a local resident and husband of the Bothy Café’s co -owner Ruth, who offered to assist with a metal detector alongside his friend Gareth.

The following day, the couple and their newfound search party gathered at the Bothy Café before heading to the Gorge to retrace Rachel’s steps.

Elgar got to propose a second time!

Against all odds, the ring was discovered buried in a foot of snow near the viewing platform about 1km into the walk —a moment of pure relief and jubilation for Rachel, who was overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers.

“This incredible act of goodwill has truly touched our hearts,” said Rachel, beaming as she admired her reunited ring.

“We’ll never forget the generosity and community spirit of Ullapool – especially everyone from the Bothy Cafe”

The story has since captured the hearts of many, showcasing how a small town came together to create a happy ending for the couple in the most magical of circumstances.

The ring, safely back on Rachel’s finger

