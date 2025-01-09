IN PICTURES: MacKinnon shinty sixes in Portree

LochShiel – the winning squad

A fine turnout of 12 teams assembled at the Portree High School pitch on Saturday 28th December for Skye Camanachd’s annual John MacKinnon memorial sixes tournament.

A dry day made for a very enjoyable competition, which brought together junior, senior, veteran and female players from Skye, Lochalsh, Lochcarron, Strathglass, Glasgow and Inverness.

Ali Nixon in full flight as he attempts to stop John Gillies

After a keenly contested round robin stage involving two groups of six, the four semi-finalists were World’s Seven, LochShiel, GMA All the way and Moch’s the word.

The semi-finals were both closely contested, but it was World’s Seven and LochShiel who won through to the final.

The ladies player of the tournament, Christina MacDonald, keeps a close guard on Lexie MacKenzie

LochShiel set the early pace and goals from David Falconer and Ali Nixon put the mainland side in a commanding position, before two quick fire goals from William MacKinnon levelled the match.

Extra time loomed, but in the dying seconds a superb turn and shot from LochShiel’s Lexie MacKenzie made it 3-2 and sealed the victory.

Donald Nixon, player of the tournament

Afterwards the various awards were handed out, with under-17 player of the day going to Iain Graham; top female was Christina Macdonald; Angie Borve Macdonald was over-40s player of the competition while the overall top player prize was Donald Nixon

James Morrison breaks away with Lexie MacKenzie giving chase

All teams must have at least one veteran, female and juvenile player in their line-up.

Also taking part on the day were teams from Camuscross Camanachd, Strathstrong, Acarsaid Athletic, Skye Candles, Eyre n Munich, Staffin, Achmore and Witness the Fitness.

Lexy MacLeod leads the attack for Staffin

Jamie Gillies battles with Angus MacDonald

Iain ‘Crossal’ Nicolson gets his shot away despite the best efforts of Fraser Reid

Fraser Reid has his progress hampered

Jack Latton closes in on Ian ‘Baker’ MacLennan

Achmore veteran, Naillie ‘Ach’ MacRae in hot pursuit of Jordan Murchison

Oliver MacRae and Alexander MacDonald in aerial combat

Jordan Murchison leaps past William MacKinnon

Angie ‘Borve’ MacDonald, the over 40s player of the tournament

PICTURES BY WILLIE URQUHART

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

