IN PICTURES: MacKinnon shinty sixes in Portree

A fine turnout of 12 teams assembled at the Portree High School pitch on Saturday 28th December for Skye Camanachd’s annual John MacKinnon memorial sixes tournament.
A dry day made for a very enjoyable competition, which brought together junior, senior, veteran and female players from Skye, Lochalsh, Lochcarron, Strathglass, Glasgow and Inverness.
After a keenly contested round robin stage involving two groups of six, the four semi-finalists were World’s Seven, LochShiel, GMA All the way and Moch’s the word.
The semi-finals were both closely contested, but it was World’s Seven and LochShiel who won through to the final.
LochShiel set the early pace and goals from David Falconer and Ali Nixon put the mainland side in a commanding position, before two quick fire goals from William MacKinnon levelled the match.
Extra time loomed, but in the dying seconds a superb turn and shot from LochShiel’s Lexie MacKenzie made it 3-2 and sealed the victory.
Afterwards the various awards were handed out, with under-17 player of the day going to Iain Graham; top female was Christina Macdonald; Angie Borve Macdonald was over-40s player of the competition while the overall top player prize was Donald Nixon
All teams must have at least one veteran, female and juvenile player in their line-up.
Also taking part on the day were teams from Camuscross Camanachd, Strathstrong, Acarsaid Athletic, Skye Candles, Eyre n Munich, Staffin, Achmore and Witness the Fitness.
PICTURES BY WILLIE URQUHART