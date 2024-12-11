BALMACARA BOOST: Land fund cash means local trust can buy campsite

Bridget Horne from the Balmacara trust, pictured at the recently acquired campsite in the township

A wood and former campsite in Lochalsh will be bought for the local community thanks to an award of £162,130 from the Scottish Land Fund.

The cash boost means Balmacara Community Trust can now progress its long-held plans to acquire the 16-acre site from Forestry and Land Scotland.

The site was at one time used as a camping site and the trust believes this activity could potentially be revived to provide an income for the community, while preserving the much-loved recreational aspect of the land.

The trust plans to keep the woodland and paths which are enjoyed by the community for walking and also create gathering spaces for recreation and community events. The group will also upgrade the derelict office building.

Mike Shucksmith, chairman of Balmacara Community Trust, said: “The trust is thrilled to be awarded a grant from the Scottish Land Fund to purchase Balmacara Campsite from Forestry and Land Scotland for the local community.

“This award through the Community Asset Transfer programme will enable the trust to preserve and protect the site for generations to come. The land is regularly used for walking, with linking trails to further afield, dog walking and other recreational pursuits – even sledging at this time of year. The award will also allow the trust to have its first development officer too.

“Within the award is funding for further surveys of the woodland and of the building involved in the sale of the site, and these surveys also have £11,000 of funding support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

“We are very grateful for the support and encouragement we have received for this project from the Scottish Land Fund, Forestry and Land Scotland, HIE, but also from the community that this woodland site means so much to.”

The grant is among 10 totalling £1,975,563, that have been announced in the most recent round of awards from the Scottish Land Fund.

The programme is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and HIE.

Article by Jackie Mackenzie

