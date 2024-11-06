Man found guilty of Kyle of Lochalsh murder

Police outside the house at Plock Road last year

A man has today been convicted of murder following a brutal attack in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Michael Joyce (33) killed Michael White in April last year.

Mr White (61) was at the home of Joyce and his partner Antonia Gunn when he sustained fractured ribs and internal injuries during a fatal assault.

Michael Joyce

Gunn and Joyce denied murdering him by repeatedly striking him and inflicting blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body on April 22 or 23 last year.

At the High Court in Edinburgh Joyce was convicted of the murder and his partner Gunn was acquitted of the charge on a unanimous not proven verdict.

The court heard that prior to his death benefit payments into Mr White’s bank account saw money being regularly transferred into the account of Joyce. Other sums of money were withdrawn through cash points.

Forensic pathologists found that Mr White – who previously lived at the Old Bank House in Kyle – had sustained three fresh fractures to his ribs along with signs of older rib fractures. He also suffered internal injuries including tears to his bowel and liver.

Peritonitis had also set in which the court heard was an extremely painful experience as it develops.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Michael Joyce’s actions towards Michael White were utterly abhorrent.

“Initially following his death he attempted to present himself as a friend of Mr White, and it was only after a post mortem that it became apparent he had in fact died as a result of injuries he had inflicted.

“We welcome this conviction and, while this cannot change what happened, Joyce will now face the consequences of his actions.”

The trial judge, Lady Poole, told Joyce: “You have been convicted by the jury of murdering a 61-year-old man. The court also heard about your conduct towards him prior to his death.”

She told Joyce his behaviour was “despicable” and added: “Michael White’s past association with you is a tragedy for him and his family.”

Both Joyce and Gunn had been freed on bail at the time after an earlier court hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court in January last year.

The judge told Joyce that there was only one sentence for murder, life imprisonment, but she continued sentence for the preparation of a background report. She will have to set a minimum term that Joyce will have to serve before he can seek to apply for parole.

After the verdict the jury heard that Joyce has previous convictions, including for crimes of violence and dishonesty.

Gunn told the court that she began a relationship with Joyce when she was 17 and went on to have four children with him, with the youngest born after she was remanded in custody awaiting trial for the murder.

The pair had originally faced further charges under human trafficking and exploitation legislation.

The Crown withdrew those charges and the judge formally acquitted the pair of those alleged offences.

Joyce will be sentenced on 5th December.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

