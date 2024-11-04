PRIZE NIGHT: Skye and Lochalsh artists feature strongly on trad music awards shortlist

The Skye Youth Pipe Band playing in Dunvegan earlier this year Pic Willie Urquhart

A 116-strong group of shortlisted talent performing and working across Scotland’s traditional music scene have been unveiled as nominees for the 22nd MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

The west coast and Hebrides are well represented in the short list.

Skye and Lochalsh artists in the running include Ciorstaidh Beaton, for musician of the year, and the Skye Youth Pipe Band, shortlisted for Scottish pipe band of the year.

The pipe band, which plays at various events throughout the year, are led by Pipe Major Ian Ruari Finlayson and drumming tutor, Hugh MacCallum.

The band is growing in numbers with pupils learning pipes or drums in the island primary schools and Portree High School.

They won the novice juvenile B category at the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championship in 2023, and this year took part in a hugely successful trip to perform at the Barga Scottish festival week in Italy.

Radio Skye’s Robert MacInnes, who broadcasts a weekly Friday night trad show, has been nominated for the trad music in the media award.

Falasgair are running for ‘up and coming artist of the year.

Most of the young band, Dougal McKiggan, Eòghainn Beaton, Caetano Hayes and Finn Macpherson are from the Isle of Skye, having gone to school in Portree or Plockton.

The released their debut single ‘The Sauna’ on the 31st of October.

Halocline by piper Malin Lewis is on the list for album of the year.

A number of special prizes will also be awarded on the awards night later this month.

Skye band Niteworks – who are also nominated for best live act – will receive the services to Gaelic award.

Christine Martin, from Breakish in Skye, will be presented with the Hamish Henderson services to traditional music award.

Musicians, bands, organisations, teachers, venues, events and individuals involved in the creation and development of Scottish’s homegrown music are shortlisted across 22 categories.

This year’s event also welcomes the introduction of a new award, The Gaisgeach na Gàidhealtachd, which means Hero of the Highlands.

This award will recognise a notable local organisation or figure who has made an invaluable contribution to Highland cultural life and the winner will be named on the night.

The public has until Sunday 10th November to vote for their favourites at www.scotstradmusicawards.com.

The winners will be announced at a star-studded award ceremony at Inverness Leisure on Saturday 30th November when the event returns to the Highland capital for the first time in 10 years.

The gold standard for industry achievement, the awards night will fittingly be held on St Andrew’s Day and seeks to celebrate stand-out talent from all corners of the country working across a range of genres and styles to create and promote Scotland’s trad music scene over the last 12 months.

