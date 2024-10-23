Skye harpist relishing Celtic Connections

Skye-born and Glasgow-based young harpist Ciorstaidh Beaton helped launch the next Celtic Connections last week.

Each year the festival’s ‘New Voices’ strand commissions groundbreaking new bodies of work from three emerging Scottish artists. Ciorstaidh, from Kilmuir, is delighted to be one of the recipients alongside banjo player Ciaran Ryan and pianist Michael Biggins who are pictured with her on the new Govan-Partick footbridge.

Ciorstaidh said: “My ‘New Voices’ concert is on Sunday 26th January at 1pm in the New Auditorium in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. I’ve got a stellar line up of musicians playing with me, including Patsy Reid, Alice Allen, Charlie Stewart, Pàdruig Morrison and Seonaidh MacIntyre, plus a few others to be announced soon.”

Celtic Connections’ bill for 2025 spans a myriad of genres, from acoustic, traditional, Americana and orchestral to indie, jazz, blues, experimental and more. The event will welcome artists from around 20 countries around the world including Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, France, Italy, Nigeria, Spain, Wales, Ireland, Republic of the Congo and many more.

Among the acts playing are KT Tunstall, Lyle Lovett, Beth Malcolm, Julie Fowlis and Peat and Diesel, who will make festival history as the first band ever to play at the Emirates Arena in the city’s east end.

Donald Shaw, creative producer for Celtic Connections, said: “We are incredibly proud of Celtic Connections’ place as an ecosystem for new music and art. In 2025 we are bringing together international icons with emerging acts to create career-defining performances and never-seen before collaborations, not to mention great nights out for our audiences.

“Celtic Connections went from being primarily a Glasgow festival, to a national festival, to an international flagship event. Like many acts on our line up, we have expanded in size and ambition over the years, drawing inspiration from the old tradition and the boundless possibilities of contemporary music. Through it all, Glasgow remains at our heart, so to open the festival in celebration of our city’s artistic clout is incredibly special. Audiences can expect a night of secret surprises that we hope will bring a real sense of magic and anticipation to the first night of the festival, setting the tone for the weeks ahead.”

Celtic Connections 2025 will take place from Thursday 16th January to Sunday 2nd February 2025. The full programme can be viewed and tickets purchased at www.celticconnections.com.

