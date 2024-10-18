National prize for Lochalsh firm

Kennedy Accountancy, based in Auchtertyre, Lochalsh, achieved major recognition at the 2024 Accounting Excellence Awards, winning two significant accolades.

In addition to being named small firm of the year for Scotland, north of England, and Northern Ireland, the firm was awarded the coveted UK small firm of the year (Grand Prix). The awards were presented at a ceremony on Tuesday 8th October at the Roundhouse in London.

Led by founder and director Karen Kennedy, the firm was praised by the judges for its outstanding commitment to growth, team development, client service, and community involvement.

The judging panel said: “Building a practice based around growth, team, client service and community, Kennedy Accountancy is dedicated to ensuring business owners in their local community build prosperous and rewarding businesses.

“The judges were particularly impressed by the firm’s love of its local community. From local business community open days to nurturing young talent, Kennedy Accountancy’s sense of community shines. All of our finalists showed a clear commitment to client care, improving efficiencies and the quality of their service and demonstrating real growth over the past 12 months, but Kennedy Accountancy stood out.”



Speaking about the awards, Karen Kennedy, CA, said: “I am over the moon. It is important to get the Highlands on the map whenever we can, and it makes me proud that we were on the stage in London at the UK awards. The win wasn’t just for us, it was for our clients and our community.

“I’m particularly happy that we were recognised for nurturing local talent – especially at a time when most young people are moving to the cities for career opportunities. It’s crucial that we provide training in the workplace that allows them to stay in the area and gain professional qualifications.”

Karen Kennedy, along with team members Carrie Gill, Kaya Bone, Andrew Sneddon, and Erica Fowler, attended the awards ceremony in London, where they proudly represented the Highlands on the national stage.

Established in 2020, Kennedy Accountancy provides business advice and accounting services to a wide range of clients across Lochalsh, Skye, and the wider Highlands and Islands. Founder Karen Kennedy has also been named one of Business Women Scotland’s 100 female entrepreneurs to watch.

