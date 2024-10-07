Tributes pour in for Ross Cowie, founder of life-saving charity and a sporting hero of Skye

Ross Cowie’s campaign has saved lives across Scotland

Tributes are being paid following the death of Portree man Ross Cowie, founder of the Lucky2BHere charity which has helped hundreds of people and communities throughout Scotland.

Ross, who was 64, established the charity in 2007 after he had survived a cardiac arrest the previous year.

The original aim was to install one automated external defibrillator in the clubhouse of Skye Camanachd, where Ross had suffered his own near-death experience.

He had survived only by virtue of the fact that an ambulance happened to be passing at exactly the right time.

The campaign grew in strength and Lucky2BHere has now delivered more than 1000 defibrillators across Scotland – everywhere from Shetland to Dumfries.

Just as importantly, the appeal also helped train thousands of volunteers to administer the devices and the associated emergency first aid required for incidents like cardiac arrests, strokes and heart attacks.

The importance of the charity’s work was highlighted earlier this year when a defibrillator, installed at Caberfeidh shinty club in Strathpeffer, was used to revive referee Steven MacLachlan after he collapsed on the pitch.

Aside from his remarkable charity efforts, Ross was involved in numerous other community causes, notably in sport.

As a shinty player he was part of Skye Camanachd teams which won the Sutherland Cup, and then as manager he famously led the island club to the sport’s greatest prize, The Camanachd Cup, in 1990.

It was a day that produced a gathering of islanders the like of which has never been seen before or since – and it remains the only time Skye has lifted the famed trophy.

Ross, back row, right, led Skye Camanachd to glory in 1990

Announcing his passing on social media this morning Lucky2BHere said Mr Cowie died having taken ill while being transferred from hospital in Skye to Raigmore.

Torcuil Crichton, now MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar and who worked at the Free Press when Ross was the firm’s advertising manager, said: “Ross was a true friend, he made an incredible contribution to Skye and the world beyond.

“If any of us achieve a tenth of what he did across sport, health and our communities we will have lived very full lives. Beannachd leat, a charaid.”

Calum Munro added: “What a vast sadness and loss for his family. What a legacy he has left – a life given to give others a chance.”

Moreen Pringle, from Portree, said: “Ross will be remembered fondly for many things -shinty, fighting to save our hospital, his community efforts, but his lasting legacy is the founding of Lucky2BHere and the many lives he has saved and will continue to do.

“He will be missed greatly by all.”

