SHINTY FINAL: Sutherland showpiece offers a second chance for Skye

Jordan Murchison in attack for Skye Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye Camanachd are out to end a 36 year wait for shinty’s HIS Sutherland Cup when they take on Kingussie in the final at Drumnadrochit on Saturday.

The islanders lost out in last year’s final against Newtonmore, and having been beaten by the same opponents in the Strathdearn Cup in August, they are hoping for better fortunes against the other half of Badenoch.

Goalkeeper Ally ‘Digg’ MacDonald, whose father Donnie captained the Skye team which lifted the trophy in 1979, said: “The mood in the camp is positive and everyone is really looking forward to the game.

“We didn’t perform at all in the Strathdearn Cup final.

The Skye second team

“It was probably our worst performance of the season at the worst time, but since then we’ve worked hard to put that to bed.

“Being back in a final so soon afterwards is a great chance for us to show what we are really capable of as a team.

“We know we will have to start a lot sharper than we did against Newtonmore.

“We’ve had a good season, and go into the final off the back of a good win against a strong Kinlochshiel side last week.

The Skye team which won the Sutherland Cup in 1979. Further triumphs followed in 1981, 1985 and 1988 but they have not won the cup since

“It will be a little bit strange going into the final against a team we haven’t played all season.

“Kingussie have been a league below us, but we’re not reading anything into that – we know they will be a very strong side.

“They’ll have some excellent young players, helped by some experienced heads.”

Kingussie are North Division II champions

Skye warmed up for this Saturday’s HIS Sutherland Cup final with a 3-0 win over Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig last Friday night.

The difference between the teams was a hat-trick from Archie Millar, to take the 18-year old’s goal tally for the season to 24, seven of which have come at senior level.

The bad news for the islanders is that Millar is ineligible to play against Kingussie this weekend.

He has featured in too many matches at first team level to be considered for the junior showpiece at Drumnadrochit.

Archie Millar in action for Skye last week Pic Willie Urquhart

Victory over Shiel was another fillip for a Skye team which has bounced back since that 5-0 defeat against Newtonmore in the Strathdearn final.

In their two matches since then Skye have hit 12 goals without loss.

Team captain Shockie MacLennan, who was forced off with injury against Newtonmore, has recovered and is in contention to start on Saturday.

Jordan Murchison will carry a major goal-threat, having hit the net 12 times since returning to the game in the second half of the season.

A resurgent Kingussie team has quickly recovered from relegation last year to win the north second division at a canter.

They are building another generation of young talent, aided by a few experienced heads with stacks of senior medals between them.

Throw up at Drumnadrochit is at 3pm, with Lachie Wood the match referee.

Elsewhere this weekend Kingussie’s senior team have an early throw up for their home game against Caberfeidh.

A home victory would effectively seal the premier league title as it would put Kings six points clear of Cabers, their nearest rivals, who would have just three matches left.

Kinlochshiel are away to Newtonmore while Kyles host Oban Camanachd in the other top flight fixtures.

