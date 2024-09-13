PEDALLING FOR POUNDS: Over 170 cycle bridge-to-bridge to raise £70,000

Tom Campbell piped the cyclists over the Skye Bridge Pic Willie Urquhart

An annual charity cycling event from Skye to Inverness held at the weekend has raised over £70,000 for three good causes.

The Bridge to Bridge Cycle challenges riders to pedal the 77-mile route from the Skye Bridge at Kyleakin to the Kessock Bridge and this year 170 cyclists set off.

The event was initiated in 2022 by Black Isle couple Heather Bannerman, who comes originally from Portree, and her husband Kevin, to raise money for life-changing intensive therapy for Highland children with special support needs.

It has been staged every year since, raising almost £200,000 over that time.

Highland building firm boss Willie Gray from the Black Isle, who has helped organise each event, said: “It was a fantastic day.

“It grows every year but the great thing is that it doesn’t lose its warmth and family feel.

“We experienced so many acts of kindness from people along the way which reminds you why you are doing it.

“To raise £70,000 in a cost of living crisis when money is tight is amazing.

“Highland people don’t just give – they keep on giving.”

The charities benefiting this year are the Elsie Normington Foundation – The Haven Inverness; Day 1 which provides mentoring to local vulnerable youngsters; and The Leanne Fund, a Stornoway-based charity which supports people with cystic fibrosis and their families across the Highlands and Western Isles.

Afterwards, happy participants left greetings of thanks on social media.

Andrew Campbell posted: “First time taking part in this local event. Absolutely fantastic hospitality, welfare.

“Fantastic organisation and staff throughout the day.”

Sinead McIntosh commented: “Superb day! Such a well organised event, huge shout out to everyone who volunteers, truly amazing effort.

“The hospitality and catering are unreal… such a welcoming environment for newbies.

“Thank you all.”

Article by Jackie MacKenzie, all pictures by Willie Urquhart

