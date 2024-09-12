TOURIST TAX: Forbes has “strong view” on local spending powers

Local MSP Kate Forbes near the Fairy Pools

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes voiced her “strong view” this week that any tourist tax raised on Skye should stay on Skye.

She was the guest speaker a ‘virtual town hall’ event last week organised by tourism body SkyeConnect, with one of the main topics up for discussion the possible Highland Transient Visitor Levy being considered by Highland Council.

There were over 60 businesses at the event, ranging from small enterprises to larger, well-established firms, including the Sonas Collection, Torabhaig Distillery, and Skyeskyns. It also welcomed representation from Chris Taylor at VisitScotland.

After the event, Ms Forbes told the Free Press: “I am grateful to SkyeConnect for the invitation to speak with their members, and it was a positive and constructive discussion which covered a range of topics from roads, to windfarms to the various tourism and infrastructure challenges.

“I understand Skye Connect are hoping to follow up this conversation with a future session the Transient Visitor Levy. This is a matter for the Highland Council, and I believe a three-month consultation seeking views on the subject is to be launched in the near future.

“A TVL could generate a significant sum of money in Skye and it is my strong view that it should be spent in Skye.”

SkyeConnect director Josephine Beavitt told the Free Press: “Skye is again facing huge challenges within the tourism sector, engaging and collaborating with all stakeholders is an essential part of addressing the latest and ongoing issues facing the industry at this point and time.

“The town hall provided a valuable platform for open dialogue on critical issues impacting the region, with a particular focus on the proposed Transient Visitor Levy, sustainable tourism, and government policies affecting the local economy.”

SkyeConnect members and business representatives expressed concerns about ensuring that any funds raised through the levy would be “reinvested directly into Skye’s tourism infrastructure, rather than absorbed” into the general Highland Council budget. Kate Forbes suggested Skye Connect engage with the Highland Council to “advocate on behalf of members and the wider business community” during the policy’s consultation period.

Article by Michael Russell

