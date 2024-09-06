Walk for ‘Speedy’ raises £6,000

The delighted walkers by the Old Man of Storr on Saturday morning

A sponsored walk and pop-up tea party in Portree last Saturday helped to raise over £6,000 inspired by the memory of a well-loved Uig man.

Sisters Catherine and Jennifer Campbell, along with Jennifer’s partner Sean Nesbitt, set off just after midnight to walk 26 miles to Portree. The motivation was to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, after Jennifer and Catherine’s father, Donald ‘Speedy’ Campbell, passed away in November 2022.

Also on Saturday, along with other family members, they helped put on a pop-up afternoon tea at the Red Brick Café @ Jans. Both fundraisers proved a huge success, with the family delighted with the response from the locals who turned out to support.

Catherine said: “We managed to raise £2,842 on the Just Giving page and £3,463.08 at the afternoon tea/raffle which I believe gives us a total of £6,305.08.

“The night of the walk was brilliant, we saw the northern lights and it was a beautiful starry night. We managed to see a lovely sunrise, I don’t think we could have hoped for a better day. The afternoon tea went great and it was very busy.

“Myself, Jennifer, Sean and the rest of the family are just so thankful for how generous and supportive everyone has been. It’s nice to think that money raised in Dad’s name might go towards helping someone that’s in a similar situation to what he was in.”

On the day the trio all completed the walk bedecked in Aberdeen kits, a tribute to Speedy’s favourite team.

All were delighted the Dons obliged in adding to the positive mood of the day with a 1-0 win over Ross County to continue their fine start to the season.

Catherine said of the result: “Dad was a big Aberdeen fan – it was meant to be!”

