AREA COMMITTEE: Cemetery extensions for Skye on the council agenda

The cemetery at Portree Pic Google

Creating an additional 600 burial plots in Portree cemetery is among the items to be considered by Highland Council’s Skye and Raasay area committee.

Due to take place on Monday (26th August), local councillors are also due to hear about the additional £3 million of capital that will be spent on the area’s roads.

A total of 33 separate works are planned by 1st April 2025, including Staffin to Uig, Merkadale to Glenbrittle, Calum’s Road on Raasay and Portree to the Storr.

The winter maintenance programme will also be considered.

This item details the number of staff available – 19 at the Portree depot, including 13 in the road crews, six at Broadford (one vacancy), two operators at Sconser quarry who are available for gritter driving, and two reserve staff in Portree.

Also on the agenda is an update on the Storr and associated path network and the official opening of Ionad an Stòir, which takes place later on Monday.

A report by executive chief officer Allan Gunn found that a total of 43,945 visitors came to the site in July, up slightly on the same month last year.

His report added: “The Storr has created five full time positions in the local community. Four posts have been filled with the remaining post, visitor experience supervisor in recruitment.

“Members are reminded that the new staff welfare cabin has already been provided to support the staff and their general welfare.

”On the subject of additional burial plots (lairs) the work at Portree cemetery is due to start on 1st September, with work on an additional 528 lairs in Dunvegan due to begin on 1st January 2026.”

Article by Michael Russell

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

