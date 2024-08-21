CAMPER VAN CHALLENGE: New NC 500 manager wants communities onside

After 13 years with the Federation of Small Businesses, David Richardson (pictured) last week took up the role of development and engagement manager with North Coast 500.

Formerly the FSB’s regional development manager for the Highlands and Islands, Mr Richardson, who lives in Sutherland, told the Free Press that “tourism is the most prominent industry” in the area and the NC 500 route has brought huge benefits for the area.

He added: “You can’t have marketing without infrastructure, so the idea is to get more engaged in that and also to bring communities onside.

“They benefit from tourism and see the opportunities, so it’s working with communities and the public sector.

“In the longer term, if we look at population decline this is really serious for the whole area.

“If you look at Gairloch High School in 2008 it had 194 pupils; it now has 89, and the forecast is 65 within 15 years’ time.”

One of the focuses of Mr Richardson’s new position is “how we are going to overcome” the current infrastructure limitations, given that 26 per cent of visitors to the Highlands last year came by camper van or had a caravan or camped, while only 19 per cent stayed in B&Bs and guesthouses.

“The camper van market has exploded,” he added. “It has always been there and we haven’t reacted to it. So we have got to find ways of working together to reduce the things that people object to.

“Tourism keeps businesses going and it keeps communities going but at the same time there are things that are not so good about it and we have got to overcome those.

“I believe that the demographic problems facing the Highlands and Islands are such that we have no right to seek to live our lives only in the minute.

“Instead, we should see ourselves as custodians for future generations, and work together to make this region a land worth inheriting and living in.

“Is this a bit melodramatic?

“Maybe, but the clock is ticking, and to me, tourism is the most prominent industry when it comes to saving the day.

“We’ve got to give it our best shot and make it work.

“We need infrastructure and we need investment. That’s where the public sector comes in.

“It is all very well saying tourists are a nuisance but they bring in the money. We have got to sort out the camper van issue.

“How can we help them get the most out of their holidays and get them to spend as much money as possible in as many businesses as possible.

“How can we stop them being a nuisance?”

A graduate of the University of Edinburgh, Mr Richardson (66) is originally from East Lothian and came to run the Sutherland Tourist Board in 1988.

He was also the Highlands and Islands manager for the Scottish Council for Development and Industry.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

