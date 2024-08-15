HEALTH CARE 24/7: Update on urgent care model for Skye

Portree Hospital

NHS Highland has said that tomorrow (Friday 16th August) will mark start of a 24/7 Urgent Care model for Skye which will “ensure people access the right care, at the right time and in the right place.”

Louise Bussell, NHS Highland’s Nurse Director, said the model had been designed to make the best use of resources across the health care system, and pledged to develop the service over the coming months.

Broadford Hospital is open 24/7 and from this Friday, provision is also being made to ensure a level of service is available at Portree all day, seven days a week.

The NHS said anyone requiring care should always call NHS 24 on 111 before attending.

The Portree urgent care centre will be an Advanced Nurse Practitioner-led, non-emergency, appointment-based, out-of-hours primary care service.

It will assess patients who cannot wait until their GP surgery next opens and people are being urged not to self-present to this service without an appointment.

NHS Highland has issued this poster to let people know where best to turn for medical help

Ms Bussell said: “The place which care is delivered will vary depending on clinical need but this model provides assurance that people will be able to access all aspects of unscheduled care in a timely way based on the presenting need.

“Anyone requiring urgent care should always call NHS 24 on 111 before attending any of the locations that provide urgent care. You should always call 999 in an emergency.

“This is to ensure that the right response is provided based on the presenting symptoms.

“We are pleased that we have been able to identify a model of care which will ensure 24/7 urgent care for people living in north Skye.

“This has been a significant piece of work involving colleagues across NHS Highland and the Scottish Ambulance Service, as well as from community groups and local people.

“I want to thank everyone involved for their efforts. We will continue to work closely with our partners to deliver safe, sustainable health and social care services in the area.”

Campaigners have been demanding that 24/7 out of hours services at Portree Hospital be restored in line with recommendations made in a report, led by Sir Lewis Ritchie, in 2018.

Full details of arrangements are available here

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

