BEAUTY QUEEN: From the croft to the catwalk for Skye woman aiming for Miss Scotland crown

Gemma’s success in qualifying for the Miss Scoltand 2024 finals will also raise money for Kintail Mountain Rescue Team Pic Rosie Woodhouse Love Skye Photography

A young Skye woman has gone from the croft to the catwalk after qualifying at her first attempt for the coveted Miss Scotland 2024 crown.

Gemma Struthers from Breakish has made it through to the shortlist of 10 for the prestigious beauty competition – although she is more at home in wellies on her mum’s croft.

The 20-year-old entered the national event unbeknown to her family and was thrilled to be invited to Glasgow for an interview followed by a two-hour photo shoot.

Gemma, a former Plockton High School pupil, was even more delighted when she was told she was one of just 10 girls picked for the final.

Her mum Tiggy Peach, who works in the Old School Veterinary Practice in Broadford, said: “Gemma has horses on the croft and she lives in her wellies so it’s very unlikely for her to be in a beauty competition!

“I think somebody said to her at a wedding that she should try for it, but she didn’t tell a soul she was applying.”

Gemma, who works on the Inverinate Estate in Wester Ross and is also training to be a hairdresser in Glasgow, said: “It honestly feels amazing to be chosen for the final of Miss Scotland 2024. I never thought it would lead from just sending in a few photos to then being in the final.

“I’ve been going through all the emotions, but overall I am so grateful for all the love and support from my friends and family. It’s an experience I will never forget.”

Gemma is looking forward to swapping her outdoor togs for a posh frock and make-up for the big final.

She said: “I absolutely love to get glam for going out as much as I love being at home with my horses wearing no make-up, covered in mud and getting soaked by the rain.

“Let’s be honest, it’s hardly ever not raining on Skye! It’s always been one of my favourite things to do is to play about with some make-up and get all ready for different occasions and I can’t wait to get full glam for the final.”

Gemma now has to complete challenges set by Miss Scotland organisers including nominating a charity, explaining to judges the reason she has chosen it and helping to raise its profile.

Gemma has opted to support Kintail Mountain Rescue Team which has a personal resonance for the family.

She also has to undertake a physical fitness challenge, although that should be no sweat for Gemma as she is a keen regular at the gym.

The family is delighted for Gemma’s success including her dad Fraser Struthers, a local Bear Scotland supervisor, who also lives in Breakish.

The Miss Scotland final will be held in Glasgow at the end of August and the Highlands will be represented by Gemma and also Ruby Foster from Inverness.

The winner of Miss Scotland, along with the winners of Miss England, Miss Northern Ireland and Miss Wales, can then go on to compete in Miss World.

Article by Jackie MacKenzie

