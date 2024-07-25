PERFECT STORM: Highland housing lists soar as sector struggles with high build costs and limited supply of homes

Developments, like this one on South Skye, have been built in recent years

The outgoing interim chief executive of Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association has “never seen” waiting lists as long in his 40 years involved in the sector.

Alastair MacGregor, who is stepping down at the end of next month after filling the post since February, was commenting on the recent declaration of a ‘Highland Housing Challenge’ by Highland Council.

He told the Free Press: “The council will have its own reasons for not calling it an emergency but an emergency it is.

“At the end of March there were 6,101 applicants on housing waiting lists and 2,517 on transfer lists in the Highlands.

“Having worked in housing since 1984 in both urban and rural Scotland I’ve never seen a situation like it.”

Alastair MacGregor

Mr MacGregor, who lives near Oban, started his housing career with Linthouse Housing Association in Glasgow, moving to Queens Cross Housing Association, where he was chief executive for 15 years.

He moved to take up the chief executive’s role with Argyll Community Housing Association in 2005, where he remained until 2022.

During his housing career he has also served on the boards of a number of housing bodies including the Glasgow Housing Association and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.

He took over at LSHA after the sudden departure of Neil Clapperton.

A full-time chief executive, Lowri Richards, will take up the post solo at the end of next month.

Commenting further on the Highland waiting and transfer lists, he said: These figures are just for lists for the local authority and housing association rented housing.

“Those that cannot access private rentals or obtain affordable mortgages add to the housing emergency.

“We are living in a perfect storm of dropping affordable rented supply, an increase in Airbnb bed and breakfast, which also reduces the private supply, mortgage unaffordability due to the cost of living crisis and a house building sector that is struggling to afford material and human resources.

“Amid this crisis the Scottish Government cuts the affordable housing programme by 26 per cent and blames the Westminster Government who in turn blames the Scottish Government.

“Meanwhile our young folk stay in caravans and sleep on floors while politicians argue with each other about whose fault it is.

“Our new Prime Minister said the first responsibility of the state is to protect its citizens. The second should be to house its citizens adequately.

“This is not an issue about resources – it’s about priorities.”

Mr MacGregor added: “There has been much debate within SNP circles about why they lost the recent election.

“Some are saying they took their eye off the ball on the issues of importance like housing.

“I agree with that.

“I attended the opening of six affordable homes on Raasay last month allocated to young folks – the life blood of our future.

“That should be the Scottish Government’s priority going forward.

“It’s time to have a National Housing Plan properly resourced, identified as a priority to get housing – the base of the human pyramid – right.”

As part of its housing challenge, the council has agreed a number of “strategic objectives with the aim of finding solutions” to the requirement for 24,000 new houses over the next 10 years, around double that which would normally be built.

The council have stated: “The future demand for housing is based on an updated 10-year Housing Needs Demand Assessment, which incorporates economic modelling based on potential increases in jobs connected to the development of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Free Port.”

Article by Michael Russell

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

