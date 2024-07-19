Sonas collection launches gin with Skye distillers

Anne Gracie-Gunn and her daughter Jen are pictured at the Skeabost Hotel for the launch of their new Sonas Gin, with Will Stephenson, Andreas Maszczyk and Alistair Wilson from the Isle of Skye Distillers. Picture: Willie Urquhart

A Skye-based hotel group has created its own gin for guests to purchase or enjoy during their stay.

Sonas Collection, which has hotels in Oban and Skye, has worked alongside Isle of Skye Distillers, makers of the successful Misty Isle Gin, to craft a distinctive new spirit.

The gin will be available in all four of the Sonas hotels from July onwards.

Andreas Maszczyk, group general manager for Sonas, said: “We have wanted to create our own gin for guests to enjoy for a long time, and jumped at the opportunity to work with our friends at Isle of Skye Distillers, known for their exceptional quality spirits.

“The gin will offer our guests a truly unique taste of Sonas, with botanicals picked from our gardens and shorelines on Skye. We’re delighted to be serving the gin in all four of our venues from this month onwards: Duisdale, Skeabost and Toravaig on Skye, and Knipoch House Hotel in Oban.”

Alistair Wilson, co-founder of Isle of Skye Distillers, said: “The Sonas group of hotels on the Isle of Skye have supported our family gin distillery since day one. It has been a pleasure to create a gin unique for the group.

“We even hand-picked the botanicals from the Duisdale House Hotel garden on the Isle of Skye and crafted those into this unique gin. We hope that guests savour a unique flavour of Skye in every glass.”

