STORR CENTRE: Council aims to capitalise on Skye landmark’s world-wide appeal

The Storr is one of Skye’s most recognisable, and most-visited, landmarks

A new £570,000 retail, exhibition and community building at one of Skye’s most famous landmarks has opened its doors to the public.

Ionad an Stòir (The Storr Centre) has been developed by Highland Council at the Old Man of Storr car park on the Trotternish peninsula.

Around 200,000 visit the dramatic rock pinnacled landscape of the Storr each year and the council has been keen to capitalise on its world-wide appeal.

The new north Skye centre provides a shop which showcases local suppliers and products, while a multi-purpose space is available for registrar wedding ceremonies, art and music exhibitions, Gaelic events and community use.

The Ionad an Stòir unit was custom-built on the Isle of Barra by Modular West.

Visitors are now able to shop – and get married – at the newly-opened centre

The council’s Skye and Raasay area committee chairman Councillor John Finlayson said: “It’s a momentous time for The Storr project, seeing the Ionad an Stòir open in this remarkable setting.

“The new building enhances the iconic visitor attraction for both the community and for visitors to Skye.

“This project provides opportunities for local income generation and job creation and will also importantly support the overall management of this iconic site to ensure that it has a sustainable future.

“Community-led innovation is at the heart of this development, whilst being considerate of the environment and our unique heritage and Gaelic culture.

“Ongoing developments also include the provision of guided walks and weddings and we will continue to work with local artisans and suppliers to help support and promote local businesses.”

Recent developments at the site also include the installation of a staff welfare cabin and electric vehicle chargers to support sustainable travel and to improve the experience for visitors to The Storr.

Over recent years, £2 million has been invested at the site creating a 150-space car park, path networks, and new toilet and motorhome facilities to meet the growing visitor demand.

The Storr Project won the Convener’s Award at the council’s recent Staff Recognition Awards for the team’s innovative work and The Storr has been awarded a Traveller’s Choice Award by TripAdvisor.

The project was funded by the Scottish Government’s Islands Infrastructure Fund, Coastal Communities Fund, and the Community Regeneration Fund, together with the council’s Skye and Raasay Ward budget.

