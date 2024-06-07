IN PICTURES: Skye Week back in full swing after 30 years

Highland dancers performing in Somerled Square Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye Week, returning to the island for the first time in 30 years, started last Saturday with a celebratory parade through Portree, followed by a gala day at the King George V playing fields.

There was a good atmosphere in a sunny – and busy – Portree as the parade, led by the Isle of Skye Youth Pipe Band, set off from a packed Somerled Square.

They were joined by many local groups, including pupils from Portree Primary School and Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh as well as young dancers from Skye Dance, DAES and Ailsa May Dance.

Fun at the Portree gala Pic Willie Urquhart

A series of performances for local families to enjoy then took place at the KGV, along with several stalls and activities including a soft play slide and archery from ACE Target Sports.

An impressive range of entertainment was on offer in addition to the dancing groups.

Eilidh MacLeod (left) on her way to winning the title of Skye’s strongest woman Pic Willie Urquhart

There was a performance by Skye Circus Skills, who brought a large trapeze to showcase their athletic abilities, and another from the colourful and exciting Bollywood dancers of Meena Arts as well as an acoustic set from singer Ali MacFarlane.

Circus skills Pic Willie Urquhart

Some of the most popular events on the day proved to be the strong man and woman competitions, which gave the event a traditional gala day feel.

Eilidh Macleod took the gold medal with Athena Zelandonii taking silver in the women’s competition and Paul Steen won gold followed by Chris Taylor with the silver medal in the men’s competition.

Skye’s strongest man – Paul Steen Pic Willie Urquhart

Saturday morning also saw the Skye Provincial Mod take place as well as a craft fair in Braes, while the evening brought a popular ‘car treasure hunt’ before live music from Midnight Skye at the 1820 bar.

Tug o’ War Pic Willie Urquhart

Day two of Skye Week, Sunday 2nd June, saw more music as well as a ‘mega’ pool competition in Portree.

The highlight took place at Portree Community Centre where Portree Community Pantomime group performed their sold-out version of the Willie Wonka Experience – inspired by the infamous failed event in Glasgow that caught global attention.

A busy King George V playing fields Pic Willie Urquhart

Those who were lucky enough to get a ticket met many Charlie and the Chocolate Factory favourites – including oompa-loompas – as they made their way through the hall accompanied by the performers of Portree’s panto group.

Entertaining the crowds Pic Willie Urquhart

It was Braes and Breakish for day three with a quiz and folk night bringing their local communities out and day four brought more live music through the ‘Hoolie in the Square’, as well as the returning Budapest Orchestra at Las in Portree.

Cameron McGillivray (7) led the Skye pipe band and youth band Pic Willie Urquhart

There are many more events scheduled for the rest of Skye Week before the curtain is brought down after the Isle of Skye half marathon and Trail West gig this Saturday (8th June).

Article by Daniel Cullen

