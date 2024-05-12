FESTIVAL TRAGEDY: Woman dies at Skye Live in Portree

The festival site in Portree pic Willie Urquhart

A woman has died at a music festival in Skye, police have confirmed.

The incident took place as the Skye Live festival in Portree was drawing to a close on Saturday evening.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Saturday, 11 May, we were called to a report of a woman unwell at an event in Portree.

“Police and Ambulance attended however the woman was pronounced dead.

“Enquiries continue however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The festival, which took place over three nights between Thursday and Saturday, attracted hundreds of revellers to see acts such as Tidelines, Niteworks and Skerryvore.

