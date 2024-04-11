Broadford man’s charity work celebrated

A presentation was held at the Broadford Hotel on Wednesday of last week to honour the sterling efforts of local man, Jack Fraser for his contribution to the Blythswood Care organisation.

Over the last 33 years, Jack has dedicated so much time and effort on trips to Romania accompanied by his close friend Lachie MacLeod from Portree, and also with his late wife Florence, they set up the busy Blythswood shop in his home village. Many volunteers from Skye were in attendance for Jack’s presentation and they were thanked for their contribution over the years to the charity by Jeremy Ross and Ian Matheson.



Jack is pictured with his daughters Sheena, Ruth and Rhoda, grandson Jensyn and Jeremy and

