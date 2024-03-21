VANDALISM: Parking meters damaged at Isle of Skye beauty spot

An appeal for information has been made after vandalism at a popular Isle of Skye beauty spot.
On the Morning of Wednesday 20th March – some time between 2am and 3am – four parking meters were vandalised at the Quiraing car park in north Skye.
The Quiraing car park is managed by Highland Council on behalf of the Scottish Government Rural Payments & Inspections Directorate who funded the new parking facility.
Skye and Raasay Area Committee Chair, Councillor John Finlayson, said: “Income from the car park is reinvested by SGRPID into the significant path infrastructure.
“Income is also distributed to the crofting occupiers of the grazing lands which again funds further local crofting investment.
“The lost income and cost to repair these machines will impact reinvestment.
“As local members we are saddened by this criminal act and urge anyone with information to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.”
This matter has been reported to Police Scotland and any information that may be relevant should be passed to the Police via 101 quoting the reference number 1608.