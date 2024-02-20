New discount card to benefit young carers

Businesses in Skye and Lochalsh are being invited to sign up to a discount card scheme which will help improve the lives of young carers while also encouraging folk to shop locally. The fundraising initiative is being launched by Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers to help support the 55 young people it works with throughout the area.



Called SLIDE (Skye and Lochalsh Incentive Discount Entitlement), the scheme offers people living locally the chance to buy a membership card for £30. It entitles card holders to obtain discounts, typically 10 per cent, at a wide range of businesses throughout Skye and Lochalsh for a year. The £30 will go towards the funds of Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers.



SLIDE will launch on 1st March but businesses are welcome to come on board at any time.

Sharon Fenlon of Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers, who devised the scheme, said: “The response from businesses has been great. Just under 40 have signed up already and this week and next our trustees are going out to other businesses in Broadford, Dunvegan, Sleat and Kyle. “The idea is to try and help local businesses and also to encourage people to shop locally. We have a lot of small independent businesses here and it will also be a great fundraiser for us. Hopefully it will become an annual thing and we can keep it going.”



Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers works to support 55 young people, aged between five and 18, each year throughout Skye and Lochalsh. The youngsters care for siblings, parents or other family members due to a range of circumstances including mental or physical ill-health, addiction problems or disability.



Young carers attend weekly workshop sessions with other carers of a similar age, where they receive a nutritious meal, one to one support, the chance to talk through any concerns and play games or do craft work, away from the stresses of the home environment.They also learn life skills such as safety and first aid, household budgeting, meal preparation and self-care. During holiday times, the service arranges respite trips for the young carers.



Sharon said: “We work with young carers on Skye and throughout Lochalsh as far as Lochcarron. The funds raised from the card scheme will go towards our general funds for things such as respite trips and transport costs to get young carers to the group.

“We hope SLIDE will be a big success as it’s a win-win for our community.”



The SLIDE card will be launched in Portree on 1st and 2nd March and will go live on the group’s online shop at slyc.org.uk. Everyone who buys a card on launch weekend will also be entered into a grand hamper draw. Any businesses wishing to join the scheme should please email Sharon on: slideskye1@gmail.com.

