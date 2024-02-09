HELPING HAND: Free Press hands over £500 to An Acarsaid during big birthday celebration

Free Press editor Keith MacKenzie hands over a cheque to staff and residents Pic Willie Urquhart

An Acarsaid in Broadford was a hive of activity on Tuesday when a 102nd birthday party was held for remarkable resident Donald ‘Dolan’ MacAskill.

The former seaman from Lewis was decked out in CalMac cap and uniform and there were more gifts from the company and another card from the King to mark the occasion.

Friends and family were there to celebrate again with the centenarian, born on 6th February 1922 at Flesherin, Point, Isle of Lewis.

Dolan followed the well-worn path of many an islander when he joined the Merchant Navy in 1939 in Glasgow, a career that took him all over the world.

Before that he had served as an apprentice baker in Stornoway and helped his own father weave Harris Tweed.

He moved in to An Acarsaid several years ago, where he is close at hand to his relatives in Kintail.

While there on Tuesday The Free Press also took the opportunity to hand over a cheque for £500 to An Acarsaid – money the team won after being named as Newspaper of the Year at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards in 2023.

The prize carries a donation for £500 to a charity cause of the paper’s choice.

All at the Free Press felt that An Acarsaid, for the superb work they do and for the terrific environment their staff create for the residents, was a worthy choice.

The funds will go towards An Acarsaid’s amenity fund, which helps support treats and entertainment for the residents.

