END OF AN ERA: Co-op to stop member rewards scheme

Co-op customers have until next Hogmanay to spend their rewards earned by using dividend cards in-store.

As part of changes being brought in on Wednesday of next week, instead of earning rewards on the purchase of Co-op own-branded food purchases, members will now benefit from a “significantly increased number” of member prices and deals.

A spokesman told the Free Press: “Our member-owners will benefit from price reductions on branded (as well as own brand foods) for the first time. As well as having the choice of two personalised offers every week.

“We know times are tough for our member owners and communities right now, which is why we’ve listened and are making some changes to give more value back to them whilst still supporting local communities.

“Our analysis shows that member pricing is financially much more rewarding (90 per cent increase on rewards) than the rewards available via the previous mechanism.”

Members will also benefit from being an owner of the Co-op through “opportunities to participate in our community activity, and the opportunity to choose a local cause to receive funding” as well as “opportunities to have a say in how the Co-op is run.”

Article by Michael Russell

