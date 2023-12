Pupils at Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Pic Willie Urquhart

It has been a busy time for local schoolchildren with a whole host of Christmas-themed events held in recent weeks in the run up to the holidays.

Free Press photographer Willie Urquhart has been out and about capturing some of the fantastic performances which have entertained communities across Skye and Lochalsh.

A selection of Willie’s photographs, along with a few others kindly shared with us, can be viewed on the slideshow below…

Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh held Christmas concerts at the school and took part in a Gaelic church service

Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh

Some of the stars from Sgoil Stafainn’s panto

Pupils from Raasay staged a Gaelic-themed ‘Pirates of the Hebrides’. Pic David Carslaw

The Raasay Pirates. Pic David Carslaw

Portree Primary School

Portree Primary staged a concert and entertained at the Tigh na Drochaid party

The cast of ‘Baubles’ by Kyleakin Primary

Kyle Primary’s nativity was called Midwife Crisis

Kyle Primary

‘The Grinch’ at Kilmuir School

The cast of ‘The Landlord’s Cat’ performed at Glenelg primary.

The 14 pupils at Edinbane Primary and Nursery staged ‘A Christmas Quarrel’, including a performance from the school’s ‘Edinbane Jammers’ who played a variety of Christmas classics

Edinbane

Edinbane

A ‘Seasonal song’ from the P4-7 children at Carbost primary school, during their Christmas community jamboree.

‘Santa’s Magical Mishap’ – a musical play performed by the P1-4 children at Carbost PS.

Bun Sgoil Shlèite staged a musical extravaganza for their concert held at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig. The audience also got the chance to see the premiere of the FilmG entry from P4-7 Gàidhlig pupils.

Broadford school put on a superb production of Peter Pan

Some of the Peter Pan cast

Broadford

Pirate crews

Pupils at Auchtertyre staged ‘Santa’s on Strike’

