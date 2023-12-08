CHRISTMAS COPTER: Santa’s special transport for visit to Kyle of Lochalsh this weekend

Santa at last year’s event, with the MacLean family from Kyle Pic Kyle RNLI

Santa will swap his sleigh for a helicopter when he makes an appearance in Kyle of Lochalsh tomorrow (Saturday 9th December).

Organisers have pulled out all the stops for the special guest as he prepares for the Santa’s Grotto at the Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI station which is taking place between 2pm and 4pm.

Having decided to give his reindeer a rest, Santa’s helicopter will perform a special fly-by between 1.30pm and 1.45pm, before then landing at the QinetiQ base. The guest of honour will then transfer onto the lifeboat before coming by sea to the slipway in Kyle.

Santa will get off the boat at the lifeboat station before presents are handed out at the Grotto.

On a day of family fun there will be souvenirs and cards for sale, a raffle and other games – with all proceeds going to RNLI funds.

Andrew MacDonald from the lifeboat crew with Santa last year Pic Kyle RNLI

The Kyle grotto is just one of a number of number of Christmas-themed events around the area this weekend.

Portree High School will host its Christmas Fair this Saturday from 10am-3pm, offering an array of gift ideas with lots of stalls, home baking and biryani.

On Saturday evening at 7.30pm Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd/Plockton Music School will be holding their annual Christmas Concert.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

