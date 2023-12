Christmas is almost here and to get into the festive spirit we are calling for all budding artists to enter our fantastic annual Art Competition.

Open to children of primary school age, we want you to draw us a picture of what Christmas means to you.

Full details in this week’s issue, and in our Christmas Supplement – below :

Click on the link to download the supplement:

https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:fa1e7c51-93bf-3ac8-8899-799e481882c9

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn