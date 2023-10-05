Police probe claims of assault against 91-year-old resident at Isle of Skye care home

Home Farm is operated by NHS Highland

Police are investigating reports of an assault against a 91-year old resident at an Isle of Skye care home where 11 people died at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident at Home Farm in Portree was reported to police earlier this month.

A source told the Free Press that the complaint centred around both verbal and physical treatment and two staff members had been suspended while the investigation continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, 14th September, 2023, police received a report regarding the assault of a 91-year-old man in the Portree area of Skye.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

In April and May 2020 an outbreak of Covid-19 at the home led to the deaths of 11 residents.

Later that year NHS Highland took over ownership of the home after previous operators HC-One came in for scathing criticism over the standard of care it had provided.

Inspections had detailed a catalogue of failings – including incidents where residents had been left lying in faeces and urine, while one person was left at risk of choking due to the texture of their meal.

The deaths during the Covid outbreak are also subject to an investigation being led by the Crown Office.

John Gordon, whose father John Angus contracted Covid and died at the home in May 2020, said of the alleged incident: “It’s appalling to hear reports like this.

“After everything that has gone on it makes you sick to think of a resident suffering in this way.”

Last month Mr Gordon attended the opening of the public inquiry into the response to the Covid pandemic in Edinburgh.

Asked about the claims of assault against the 91-year-old a spokesperson for NHS Highland said: “Due to the ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to make a comment at this time.”

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

