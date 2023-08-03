SHOW TIME: Bumper day out in store at Skye Agricultural Show

Sheep shearing at the 2022 show Pic Willie Urquhart

Following the successful return of the Isle of Skye Agricultural Show after a covid hiatus, the 2023 show will take place at the King George V playing field in Portree on Saturday 5th August .

Now in its 120th year, the show committee (chaired by Janice MacDonald, Borve) look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike as the community comes together to celebrate the island’s rich connection with the land.

Spectacular stunts at the 2022 show Pic Willie Urquhart

Main attractions for this year include Kipperridge Gun Dogs, Laser Clays Scotland, local Crofter John MacDiarmid’s sheep dog demonstrations, and shearing demonstration with the addition for this year of ‘sheep dressing’ (getting the animal ready for showing) from Ben Reive.

Annual show highlights also returning for 2023 include overall best animal in show, the ever popular dog competition and local food vendors (such as the fundraising RNLI BBQ, Mowi Salmon Wagon, Jac-O-Bite and The Isle of Skye Beef Company).

There is plenty enterainment for children Pic Willie Urquhart

Local trade stands include Portree Nursey, Skye Free Range, Isle of Skye Ice Cream Company, Humble Candles and Skye Cakes.

This year’s show bar will be run by Isle of Skye Distillers with live music throughout the day.

Janice said: “What makes the Skye Agricultural show special is that it’s a celebration of the region’s rich, historic connection with the land as well as the role it plays in modern day island life.

“It really is the beating heart of our community.

Horses are always popular attractions Pic Willie Urquhart

“It’s an honour to be chair of such a historic event, and the whole committee shares a great sense of pride being custodians of the show and all it represents.

“We really want the show to come back stronger than ever after and are so grateful for the support and patience of everyone, especially competitors, as we navigate through various curve balls.

“Having so many women hold office-bearer roles really demonstrates what modern crofting life is like: all of us are married to crofters or have been born into crofting families – and some are even raising the next generation of crofters – but we also take an active role in working the land ourselves and ensuring the traditions of crofting will continue to be the beating heart of Skye for generations to come.”

Gates open at 10am.

Highland Dancers in 2022 Pic Willie Urquhart

The 2023 show would not be possible without the generous main sponsorship of Isle of Skye Estate Agents. Thanks go to other sponsors EDP Renewables, James MacQueen Building Contractors, Crystalyx UK and HSB Ring Ltd.

Show committee members are;

Chair: Janice MacDonald, Borve

Vice Chair: Jennifer Munro, Ullinish

Secretary: Eilidh Sutherland, Totescore

Treasurer: Katherine MacLean, Waternish

Catalogue & Advertisements:

Katherine MacLean, Waternish & Jennifer Munro, Ullinish

Registration of Show Animals: Janette Sutherland, Carbost

President: Ian MacKinnon, Strathaird

Vice President: Willie Nicolson, Glenconon

The cattle come under intense scrutiny during the judging process Pic Willie Urquhart

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

