FAMILY FUN: Kyleakin gala and Skye Bridge 10K this weekend

Family fun in south Skye. Pic Willie Urquhart

The south Skye village of Kyleakin will host its annual gala day celebration and Skye Bridge 10K this weekend.

Organisers are hopeful of laying on a fun-filled day out for all the family, with bouncy castles, kids games and football zone as well as a host of various stalls showcasing a range of produce from local businesses and organisations.

Stallholders include Mrs Mack’s wee takeaway, Cakey Pangs, Codfather, Kala Wela Pizzas, Fisherman’s kitchen ice cream, Meghan’s and more.

The gala events will be centred around Kyleakin hall, starting from 12 noon on Saturday.

This Friday night a children’s disco will kick-off the festivities from 5pm, while on Saturday evening a licensed dance to trad favourites Rhythmnreel will bring the Gala to a rousing finale.

Dance-goers are being encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through the Kyleakin gala dance link at eventbrite.co.uk or via the gala Facebook page.

All the money raised goes to support local good causes.

Events take place around Kyleakin Hall Pic Willie Urquhart

Karen Thompson, gala committee chair said: “We’re delighted to be running the Kyleakin Gala and Skye Bridge 10K again for 2023.

“Following the huge success of the gala last year, we were able to raise over £8,000 to donate to some fantastic local causes and we’re hoping to continue to provide this boost for our community groups and local projects.

Ben Nicolson, Skye Bridge 10K winner 2022 Pic Eilidh Preston

“We’ve got a jam packed day of fun planned, with fantastic local food stalls and traders. It’s going to be a great weekend, finished off in style with a dance to Rhythmnreel on Saturday night!

“We look forward to welcoming you all!

“As always, we’re so grateful for all the generous donations so far. Don’t forget your raffle tickets!”

MEANWHILE, a field of over 70 runners are set to take on the Isle of Skye Estate Agency-sponsored Skye Bridge 10k and children’s fun run, which takes place at 12 noon.

The is still time to enter the race, which should be done online here.

Pic Eilidh Preston

Last year’s race was won by Dunvegan’s Ben Nicolson in 36 minutes, seven seconds while Stacy Anderson from Kyle was the 2022 women’s winner in 45.50 seconds.

Course records are held by Stuart Gibson, of Shettleston, who ran 32:41 in 2004 and Jenny Bannerman (Inverness) who ran 35:55 in 2018.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

