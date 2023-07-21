IN PICTURES: Smiles through the rain at Lochcarron Highland Games

Sinclair Patience shared the top spot in the heavy events with Jamie Gunn. Pic Willie Urquhart

As is normally the case, it poured with rain during last Saturday’s Lochcarron Highland Games but, said Joanna Macpherson of Attadale Estate, “it was still a fantastic day.”

Such were the conditions, that a gazebo from the gardens that was put up on the Friday evening was “blown over the road, over the railway line, and onto to the shore” on Saturday morning.

Daisy Henry was first over the line in both the 100 and 600 metres Pic Willie Urquhart

“It was ruined and we won’t be able to use it again,” added Joanna.

“The rain was appalling, but the day was very busy, with lots of visitors from abroad.

“It didn’t start off wet, and everyone was so enthusiastic.

“We were very happy and it was exciting that so many people came. Other people’s misfortune was our good fortune because the Kinlochewe Hill Race was cancelled, but ours went ahead.

Out in front – Scott Fraser from Tain takes the bell on his way to winning the 400m Pic Willie Urquhart

“It was amazing how many people competed in it.. It was so successful, and the man who came first [Callum Smith] only just missed the record which, given the conditions, was absolutely incredible.

“And we also had a six-year-old who did the race. His mum had to find a grown up to run with him, but he did it.”

A helping hand! Pic Willie Urquhart

Joanna thanked salmon farming firm Bakkafrost for sponsoring the 43rd games. She was also delighted her 93-year-old father, Ewen Macpherson, was able to take the field as the chieftain.

This was the second year in a row he did so while riding a lawnmower as “he is not as mobile as he used to be.”

Accompanying Joanna and her father was Joanna’s son, Jack, and his daughter Paloma – four generations of the family opening the games.

Jo Byers stepped in to help the Skye Pipe Band Pic Willie Urquhart

MEANWHILE, The Isle of Skye pipe band entertained the vast crowd at the Lochcarron Highland Games, with a guest bass drummer in their ranks.

Regular bass drummer Jack Mutch was unable to attend due to work commitments, so Drum Major Peter MacDonald put out a request over the tannoy for anyone to fulfil the role.

Joint top in the heavy events, Jamie Gunn Pic Willie Urquhart

Step forward Jo Byers, an Occupational Therapist based at the social work office in Broadford.

Although her attire was more suited to the events taking part on the track Jo, a keen and talented musician, proved to me a major hit and she also found time to compete in the haggis-hurling competition.

Pic Willie Urquhart

RESULTS: Hill Race (open) 1st Callum Smith 19m 29s, 2nd Robin Howie 20m 24s, 3rd Henry Gordon-Hart 20m 27s.

Hill Race (Ladies) 1st Eilidh Prise 26m 20s, 2nd Mailum Leitadl 26m 25s, Maggie MacAskill 27m 59s.

Veteran (open) 1st Alex Glasgow 23m 24s, 2nd Manu Kauppila 25m 25s, 3rd Andrew Gilmore 27m 44s.

Veteran (Ladies) 1st Deborah Warner 29m 9s, 2nd Fabienne Thompson 31m 19s, 3rd Becky Merchant 36m 11s.

And they’re off – male and female runners competed together in some of the races Pic Willie Urquhart

Juniors (boys) 1st Eelis Kauppila 24m 13s, 2nd Matthew Lambert 24m 19s, 3rd Lewis Verbeke 30m 27s.

Juniors (girls) 1st Vivienne Goodman 33m 44s, 2nd Audrey Lambert 34m 40s, 3rd Daisy Henry 36m 12s.

First local male, Robin Downie. First local female, Vivienne Goodman.

Skipping or jumping over puddles, all the youngsters had a thrilling time at the Games Pic Willie Urquhart

Heavy Events – Joint 1st Sinclair Patience and Jamie Gunn, 3rd Ranald Fraser, 4th Craig Johnston, 5th Ali Mackenzie.

Athletics 100m open 1st Fraser McDonald, 2nd Gregory McGillvray, 3rd Andrew Melville.

Ladies 1st Stephanie McDonald, 2nd Janni Williams, 3rd Joanna Byers.

200m open 1st Fraser McDonald, 2nd Scott Fraser, 3rd Sebastian Blanch.

Ladies 1st Maya Miller, 2nd Stephanie McDonald.

400m open 1st Scott Fraser, 2nd Fraser McDonald, 3rd Sebastian Blanch.

Ladies 1st Maya Miller, 2nd TBC, 3rd Sapphire Melville.

800m open 1st Thomas MacAskill, 2nd Scott Fraser, 3rd Russell Yates.

1600m open 1st Thomas MacAskill, 2nd Callum Smith, 3rd Robin Downie.

High Jump Open 1st Fraser McDonald, 2nd Gregory McGillvray, 3rd Sebastian Blanch.

Ladies 1st Janni Williams, 2nd Sapphire Melville.

Long Jump Open 1st Fraser McDonald, 2nd Gregory McGillvray, 3rd Scott Fraser.

Ladies 1st Janni Williams, 2nd Joanna Byers, 3rd Sapphire Melville.

Triple Jump Open 1st Fraser McDonald, 2nd Scott Fraser, 3rd Gregory McGillvray.

The haggis-hurling event was a popular event for all Pic Willie Urquhart

Best track athlete 1st Fraser McDonald, 2nd Gregory McGillvray, 3rd Scott Fraser.

Juniors. 100m boys 1st Josh Whittingham, 2nd Hamish Riddell, 3rd Mason Doherty.

Girls 1st Daisy Henry, 2nd Vivienne Goodman, 3rd Sapphire Melville.

200m boys 1st Josh Whittingham, 2nd Hamish Riddell, 3rd Archie Rae.

Girls 1st Daisy Henry, 2nd Cathy Turban.

600m boys 1st Matthew Lambert, 2nd Archie Rae, 3rd Campbell Riddell.

Girls 1st Daisy Henry, 2nd Poppy Glasgow, 3rd Audrey Lambert.

Mrs Doubtfire does the ‘lightning bolt’ pose prior to the 200m race Pic Willie Urquhart

