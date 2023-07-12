Paisley Mòd vows to promote Gaelic for all

The fringe programme for this year’s Royal National Mòd, which returns to Paisley this October, was launched this week.



Between 13th and 21st October hundreds of musicians and artists will take to stages, halls and libraries in over 20 venues across Paisley as the event returns to the Renfrewshire town for the first time in ten years.

Mòd Phàislig will get underway with the opening concert featuring contemporary folk act Breabach at a refurbished Paisley Town Hall.



The hall will also host a night of traditional music and Gaelic culture showcasing young talent from Renfrewshire and beyond for Ar Cànan ‘s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music) on Saturday 14th October.

A specially created show launching the reworked Gaelic song collection of Frances Tolmie: Gun Sireadh Gun Iarraidh, will also take place at Paisley Town Hall on Tuesday, 17th October.



Tolmie’s collection of songs have been passed down, reimagined and reshaped over many years, and are being brought together in one special collection by Kenna Campbell and Ainsley Hamill. The pair will be joined by others who have used Tolmie with their own repertoire and style, including Ceitlin Lilidh, Mischa Macpherson, Màiri Callan, James Graham, Rachel Walker, Mary Ann Kennedy, Wilma Kennedy and Seumas Campbell. They will be accompanied by a Scottish folk all-star house band.



There will also be an opportunity to connect Gaelic with the outdoors at Paisley’s Fountain Gardens, while workshops include an event with Gaelic speaker and traditional musician Evie Waddell hosting ‘Fàilte Gu British Sign Language’.



A varied programme for families across the week includes kids clubs and bookbug sessions at venues right across Renfrewshire.



The town’s Tannahill Centre will stage the Fàilte Cèilidh – a multi-cultural ceilidh for communities from all cultures to share stories in their native languages, mixed with Gaelic. The event on Thursday 19th October will be hosted by the School of African Cultures in partnership with local community groups.



The Mòd’s sporting programme, featuring shinty and football, will be centred around the King George V Playing Fields on Saturday 14th October.



The wealth of events and activities on offer sits alongside the Mòd’s prestigious competition schedule, which will see the usual array of talent vying for the most coveted titles in Gaeldom. Niteworks will play Paisley Town Hall to round off a spectacular nine-day celebration.



James Graham, chief executive officer of Mòd organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “This year’s Royal National Mòd programme truly has something for everyone and shows the incredible breadth and richness of Gaelic language and culture spanning all backgrounds and ages. From tots engaging with the language for the first time, to the very best Gaelic singers in the country, Paisley is set to welcome thousands of people this October.”



Renfrewshire Provost, Lorraine Cameron, added: “When the town last hosted the Mòd 10 years ago it was one of our best-ever attended events. I am sure we can build on this legacy and create another fantastic event that will showcase the valuable role Gaelic plays in our culture.”



The Royal National Mòd is supported by EventScotland, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Renfrewshire Council, EventScotland, The Scottish Government, HIE, Creative Scotland, Caledonian MacBrayne, BBC ALBA, The Reeling and SQA.



To find out more about Mòd Phàislig events or to book tickets visit www.modphaislig.com.

