HYDRO HOOLIE: Musical extravaganza to pay tribute to 50 years of Runrig

Fiddle legend Duncan Chisholm (Wolfstone), Iain Bayne (Runrig), Julie Fowlis and Gary Innes stand on the shores of Loch Ness to launch a special night of celebration to mark 50 Years of Runrig as part of this year’s Hoolie in the Hydro. All four of these world class musicians were last on stage together at Runrig’s ‘The Last Dance’ at Stirling Castle in 2018. Pic Kevin McGlynn

A major celebration of traditional music in Glasgow this December will pay tribute to 50 years of Runrig.

After a successful world-first event last year, Hoolie in the Hydro will return to The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 9th December, with an all-star line-up featuring some of the top names on the Scottish music scene.

Organised by musician and broadcaster Gary Innes, the line-up for the musical celebration includes Mànran, Wolfstone, Trail West, and new social media singing sensation Nati Dreddd.

A special collaboration will celebrate 50 Years of Runrig, featuring an array of special guests.

Former Runrig drummer Iain Bayne will lead the celebration, with singer Julie Fowlis, Wolfstone founding member and fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Mànran’s Gary Innes, among those joining him on stage to celebrate half a century since the band’s formation.

Julie Fowlis will also compere the evening, alongside the Hebridean Baker, author and social media star Coinneach MacLeod, who is set to cook up a storm with the Hydro audience.

Gary Innes, said: “The reaction to the first Hoolie in the Hydro was just phenomenal – there was such a party atmosphere on the night and it was incredible to see the reaction from the audience as they watched some of their favourite bands and musicians perform for the first time in our country’s largest arena.

“The amazing feedback and instant demand after the concert showed me that the appetite was very much there to come together to make history once again. So here we are for a second year with a fantastic line-up. I am personally over the moon to get the opportunity from Runrig to celebrate their 50th anniversary. It will be yet another amazing night to remember.”

Hoolie in the Hydro 2023 will take place on Saturday 9th December and tickets are on sale now.

