MURDER CHARGES: Two to appear in court in connection with Kyle of Lochalsh death

Police cars outside the house in Plock Road, Kyle of Lochalsh Pic Willie Urquhart

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 61-year-old man in Kyle of Lochalsh in April this year.

The Free Press understands a 31 year old male and a 26 year old female were arrested yesterday (Wednesday 7th June) and both will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today (8th June).

Michael White died at a property at Plock Road in Kyle of Lochalsh on 23rd April and police kept a presence there in the days that followed.

It is understood police enquiries established that the 61-year-old had died as a consequence of blunt force trauma.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

