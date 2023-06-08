MURDER CHARGES: Two to appear in court in connection with Kyle of Lochalsh death

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 61-year-old man in Kyle of Lochalsh in April this year.
The Free Press understands a 31 year old male and a 26 year old female were arrested yesterday (Wednesday 7th June) and both will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today (8th June).
Michael White died at a property at Plock Road in Kyle of Lochalsh on 23rd April and police kept a presence there in the days that followed.
It is understood police enquiries established that the 61-year-old had died as a consequence of blunt force trauma.
Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
The death is being treated as an isolated incident.