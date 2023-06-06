BUS TRAGEDY: Well-known Glasgow-Gael killed on city street

John Robertson

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a bus in Glasgow city centre at the weekend has been named.

He was John Robertson, aged 39. He lived in Glasgow and his family are from Skye.

Mr Robertson was well-known in Gaelic and traditional music circles within the city and among the island diaspora.

The incident happened on Argyle Street, near to Gray Street, around 12.05am on Monday, 5th June.

Sergeant Nicholas Twigg from the Road Policing Unit at Govan said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Robertson’s family and friends at this time.

“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the circumstances and the cause of the crash.

“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information or personal footage who hasn’t yet spoken to police to contact 101 quoting reference number 0008 of 5 June.”

No one on the bus was injured.

