Marvellous Marvin talks faith and football

Marvin Andrews with some of the youngsters who came to meet him Pic Willie Urquhart

Footballer-turned-minister Marvin Andrews visited Skye last weekend to speak about his faith at The Venue, Portree High School in an event organised by local churches.

Known for his positive attitude and powerful, robust playing style, the former Trinidad and Tobago centre back won over 100 caps for his country and played with several Scottish clubs including Raith Rovers, where he had two spells, and Livingston, with whom he won the Scottish League Cup in 2004.

He also played a pivotal role in helping his country qualify for their first World Cup in 2006.

Marvin with Gary Wilson Pic Willie Urquhart

His most successful spell, however, came with Glasgow Rangers, where he spent two seasons and memorably won the league on the last day of the season in 2005.

Andrews is still a fans’ favourite at Ibrox and is currently a hospitality ambassador at the club.

Despite his clear allegiance to the blue half of Glasgow, the minister is one of the rare ex-players that is well liked city and country wide, due to his infectious personality and enthusiasm.

The former professional footballer became a minister in 2019, but has had a strong Christian faith for many years and preaches in his hometown of Kirkcaldy in Fife.

He was brought to Portree by Gary Wilson of the Skye Bible Church who was delighted Marvin could make it up to Skye.

“I got in contact with Marvin through my son Andrew who was his Facebook friend and I managed to send an invitation for him to come to Skye which he readily accepted,” Gary explained. “Marvin is a light that shines by bringing hope and his faith into every aspect of his life that encourages others.

“His faith in Jesus Christ and stories about his football career naturally wove together to bring such an encouraging message to all who were gathered at the venue.”

Marvin has become a well-known preacher Pic Willie Urquhart

There were over 100 in attendance at the event, of all ages and backgrounds and Gary added: “Marvin spoke with great passion and love to all that gathered.

“I have been inundated with messages from people who thought it was wonderful. Even after the event Marvin took time to speak to all people and sign shirts and have photos taken.

He also had copies of his DVD, ‘With God – Nothing is Impossible, the Marvin Andrews Story’, and I have copies available if anyone would like one.”

Last week’s event was held as a collaboration between the Skye Bible Church, Xcel, Portree and Bracadale Free Church and Duirinish Church of Scotland.

There are plans to bring Marvin Andrews back up to Skye, this time to participate in a charity football match in July, which will no doubt prove equally popular.

Article By DANIEL CULLEN

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

