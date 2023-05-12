SKYE LIVE: Peat & Diesel grateful to CalMac crews as island favourites arrive to rock festival stage in Portree

Peat & Diesel on stage in Portree Pic Willie Urquhart

A rousing set from island favourites Peat & Diesel got the Skye Live festival weekend off to a flyer in Portree on Thursday night.

The packed-out marquee looking over Portree bay was bouncing as the Stornoway boys – Boydie, Uilly and Innes – got through their setlist of crowd-pleasing Hebridean anthems.

It had, however, been touch-and-go as to whether the lads would make it across for the gig after an accident-enforced road closure in Lewis meant they could not make the ferry at Tarbert.

The band were full of praise for CalMac staff who came to their aid, and got them a spot on the Stornoway-Ullapool boat instead.

After the 120-mile detour, the irrepressible trio made the gig with only minutes to spare.

The crowds lapped it up in Portree Pic Willie Urquhart

The festival, now in its seventh year, showcases Scottish musical talent from near and far.

Acts on the main stage tonight (Friday) include Shooglenifty, Ímar, Breabach and Valtos with Stevie Cox b2b Telford on the tower stage.

DJ sets on the tower stage on Saturday include performances by Linkwood, OOFT and Munroso & Friends.

Acts on the main stage include Talisk, Kinnaris Quintet, Mec Lir and Ali MacFarlane among others.

And with the sun shining it promises to be an electric weekend of music.

Full coverage in next week’s West Highland Free Press.

