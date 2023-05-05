GAELIC CHANGE: Ceannard of Bòrd na Gàidhlig announces retirement

Shona MacLennan

The head of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Shona MacLennan, has announced her decision to retire, with effect from 31st October this year, after seven years’ service with the Bòrd.

She has given six months’ notice of her retiral. This is in advance of the required three months’ notice, to give the Bòrd – the principal body in Scotland responsible for promoting Gaelic development – the best opportunity of appointing a successor before her departure.

Ms MacLennan said: “My time as Chief Executive has seen a period of development and growth for Gaelic and for the organisation. It has been a time of enormous change for Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

“This has been a stimulating and rewarding time and I have been fortunate to be very well supported throughout by a talented and innovative team.

“It has been a real privilege to serve Bòrd na Gàidhlig over this period.

“That said, there remain many opportunities and challenges over the next 6 months and I will continue to play my part in addressing these, while doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition.

“So it will be business as usual for me until November and then I intend to enjoy time with family and travelling.”

Bòrd na Gàidhlig Cathraiche, Mary MacInnes said: “While I am very sad to hear this news, I am very grateful to Shona for allowing us time to find the right replacement for this key role and to enable a smooth transition.

“Shona is an outstanding Chief Executive who has led transformation of the Bòrd through an extremely challenging period, and has created an organisation which can realise future opportunities.

“I wish her the very best for her future plans.”

