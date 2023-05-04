ISLE OF SKYE ROADS: Council agree £1.8 million for island’s troublesome roads

Council roadmen at work in north Skye Pic Willie Urquhart

Highland Council has approved over 100 road improvement projects across the area, including more than 25 on Skye and Raasay, that will be carried out this year thanks to an extra £7.7 million of spending.

In this year’s budget, the council agreed to spend an extra £20.5 million capital on roads.

Of the £7.7 million for strategic roads schemes councillors agreed that Caithness and Skye require most investment, as they have the region’s worst roads.

Some roads, like this one in Glendale, are in shocking condition Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye and Raasay received the highest allocation – a total of £1.8 million.

The full list of projects to receive attention are:

750 metres between Drynoch and Carbost

450 metres in Carbost village

one kilometre between Snizort Bridge and Peiness

950 metres at Braes

250 metres at Flodigarry

200 metres at Scorebay

1.5 kilometres at the Broadford-Kilbride junction

900 metres near Torrin

1.25 kilometres between Hallin and Geary

2.5 kilometres between Braebost and Edinbane

1.2 kilometres at Loch Leathan

600 metres on the Roag loop

500 metres on the Harlosh loop

450 metres at Ullinish

600 metres between Portree and Struan

one kilometre between Inverarish and Eyre on Raasay

800 metres at Kinloch

900 metres at Galtrigill

900 metres between Drynoch junction and hairpin bends

900 metres near Sligachan on the A863

1.3 kilometres near Bernisdale

380 metres in Portree near the junction of the A855 and A87

225 metres at Lonemore

one kilometre between the Fairy Bridge and Stein

495 metres between the sawmill and Creachan Cottage on Raasay.

A massive pot hole as you head towards Glendale Pic Willie Urquhart

In Ross and Cromarty, which includes Lochalsh and Wester Ross, there are two projects, with a combined spend of £1.38 million: six kilometres at west Achnasheen and 4.8 kilometres at Achnashellach.

Extra money has been found for roads this year Pic Willie Urquhart

The Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee were also due to discuss the results of the Scottish road maintenance condition survey for 2022/23.

The council’s ranking has improved slightly, from 26th position to 25th among 32 Scottish local authorities.

