ISLE OF SKYE ROADS: Council agree £1.8 million for island’s troublesome roads

Highland Council has approved over 100 road improvement projects across the area, including more than 25 on Skye and Raasay, that will be carried out this year thanks to an extra £7.7 million of spending.
In this year’s budget, the council agreed to spend an extra £20.5 million capital on roads.
Of the £7.7 million for strategic roads schemes councillors agreed that Caithness and Skye require most investment, as they have the region’s worst roads.
Skye and Raasay received the highest allocation – a total of £1.8 million.
The full list of projects to receive attention are:
- 750 metres between Drynoch and Carbost
- 450 metres in Carbost village
- one kilometre between Snizort Bridge and Peiness
- 950 metres at Braes
- 250 metres at Flodigarry
- 200 metres at Scorebay
- 1.5 kilometres at the Broadford-Kilbride junction
- 900 metres near Torrin
- 1.25 kilometres between Hallin and Geary
- 2.5 kilometres between Braebost and Edinbane
- 1.2 kilometres at Loch Leathan
- 600 metres on the Roag loop
- 500 metres on the Harlosh loop
- 450 metres at Ullinish
- 600 metres between Portree and Struan
- one kilometre between Inverarish and Eyre on Raasay
- 800 metres at Kinloch
- 900 metres at Galtrigill
- 900 metres between Drynoch junction and hairpin bends
- 900 metres near Sligachan on the A863
- 1.3 kilometres near Bernisdale
- 380 metres in Portree near the junction of the A855 and A87
- 225 metres at Lonemore
- one kilometre between the Fairy Bridge and Stein
- 495 metres between the sawmill and Creachan Cottage on Raasay.
In Ross and Cromarty, which includes Lochalsh and Wester Ross, there are two projects, with a combined spend of £1.38 million: six kilometres at west Achnasheen and 4.8 kilometres at Achnashellach.
The Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee were also due to discuss the results of the Scottish road maintenance condition survey for 2022/23.
The council’s ranking has improved slightly, from 26th position to 25th among 32 Scottish local authorities.