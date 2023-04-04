What is up and coming at Torabhaig Distillery Visitor Centre for 2023

ADVERTISING FEATURE

Lesley Taylor, Lead Tour Guide at Torabhaig Distillery together with Finlay MacDonald, Founder of Chocolates of Glenshiel collaborating on the new Whisky and Chocolate Pairing Tour at Torabhaig.

From Saturday 1st April – our opening times will be expanding to: Monday to Friday 10am – 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am – 3pm.

From 10am we will be running our regular 45 minute tour on the hour and half hour with the exception of 1pm and 1.30pm, through to the last tour of the day at 4pm weekdays and 2pm at weekends. It is always advisable to book your tour on www.torabhaig.com

New for 2023 – Whisky and Chocolate Pairing Tour

For Easter we will be launching our new Whisky and Chocolate tour, pairing Torabhaig and Mossburn whiskies with a selection of delicious chocolates handcrafted by Chocolates of Glenshiel.

We are also working towards being able to show off the exciting contents of our warehouse which sits overlooking the Sound of Sleat and up towards the ruins of Caisteal Chamuis. Please watch for more details on this tour, as and when we are ready to invite you in.

Freshly prepared wraps and sandwiches

from the Kitchen Café at Torabhaig

Home-made Roast Tomato and Garlic soup

Our cosy café affords inside and outside seating where you can enjoy refreshments, home baking, home-made soup and sandwiches. Rumour has it that we might be introducing one or two of our new whisky cocktails this summer.

In our shop we sell our very own Torabhaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky and select Mossburn Whiskies. We also have a lovely array of giftware and clothing.

Selection of branded items from

Torabhaig Whisky and Gift Shop

We welcome guests from near and far to come and experience any one or all of our café, shop and tour.

Hope to see you soon, in the meantime best wishes for the coming season from the team at Torabhaig.

