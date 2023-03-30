GREASE IS THE WORD: Young Skye and Lochalsh performers set for the stage

Caramarie MacCalman and Freya Healy as Sandy and Danny Pic Rosie Woodhouse/loveskyephotography.co.uk

The young performers of LMPA (Lorayne McLucas Performing Arts) will perform the hit musical ‘Grease (School Edition)’ in Portree and Sleat this week.

‘Tell me more, tell me more!’

The show takes place at Las, Portree on Thursday 30th and Friday 31st March (7pm) and then Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on Saturday 1st (7pm) and 2nd (2.30pm) of April.

Following on from the success of last year’s musical showing, ‘Legally Blonde’, the group have been working hard for the last three months rehearsing ‘Grease’, (Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey) – one of the most successful musicals around.

Founder of LMPA, Lorayne McLucas said: “The idea for Grease came from the students. They love the music and the idea of it being set in the 1950s.

The Grease cast Pic,Rosie Woodhouse/loveskyephotography.co.uk

“We have over 40 students in the cast aged 8 – 18. We started this knowing it would be a tight schedule but it has been lots of fun and hard work along the way.

“We usually have around six months, this time we’ve had just under four but with a little more planning and lots of support from parents we’re just as ready as we always are – it helps that we have a very experienced and inspiring creative team too.”

So, how do Skye and Lochalsh young performers compare to those who’ve staged this famous show before?

The show’s Musical Director, Tony Cleverton is a professional opera singer who has coached several young singers worldwide.

He said: “I’ve worked extensively with young singers both here and in Canada, several of whom have gone on to study and work in New York and beyond.

“The singers here have every bit as much potential as anyone I have ever worked with. I am so happy to be living and working here to be able to guide them towards a path that they might find both success and happiness in.”

Two people who have a lot of responsibility in the show are Caramarie MacCalman and Freya Healy, both 16, who play the iconic duo Sandy and Danny.

When asked about what excited her most about the performance, Freya said: “My favourite thing about playing Danny is being able to feel like the most popular guy in school.

“Especially because a lot of his flaws are shown, making him seem more realistic and relatable”.

Caramarie agreed, though she added: “Sandy changes as a character throughout the show and I love how cool she looks at the end!”

The pair didn’t agree on favourite songs however.

Caramarie said: “My favourite song in the show would probably be Hopelessly Devoted as it’s a lovely ballad and it’s a privilege to sing such a well-known song”.

Freya stated: “My favourite song is definitely You’re the One That I Want!”

There’s little doubt some of the parents in the audience will be joining in, perhaps the debate will be settled by whichever song they sing loudest to…

Tickets are available from co-prodcers SEALL – www.seall.co.uk

Article by Daniel Cullen

