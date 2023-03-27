TikTok singing sensation in Portree

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Breakthrough Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod has announced a tour of the Highlands and Islands with shows in Ullapool, Stornoway, Portree and her hometown of Inverness.



Until recently a student and working in a coffee shop, the Highland woman’s stunning voice quickly captured a global audience through social media. However, audiences in the north and west will get a chance that millions of her global following have not yet had – to hear her songs live in an intimate setting.



Speaking on her Instagram account the singer said: “It feels very right that my first tour is of my home”. Gregson-MacLeod, who is from Inverness, was a favourite on BBC Radio Nan Gàidheal’s Rapal programme with her debut single ‘Still a Sad Song’ named their song of the week in July 2020.



Her rendition of ‘Complex (demo)’ in August 2022 became a viral TikTok phenomenon, inspiring cover versions from the likes of Camila Cabello, King Princess, Madison Beer, Tom Walker and more. The New York Times said that “in just a couple days, ‘Complex’ became a trigger for what felt like a global group hug”.



Her recently released ‘Songs Written for Piano’ EP follows the independently released single ‘Second Single Bed’ and her 2021 debut 5-track EP ‘Games I Play’, which received support from BBC Radio 1,BBC Music Introducing and BBC Scotland, with Vic Galloway naming her one of BBC Scotland’s 25 Artists to Watch in 2022.



Katie Gregson-MacLeod Highlands and Islands Tour; The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool (Tuesday 11th April); An Lanntair, Stornoway (Wednesday 12thApril); LAS, Portree (Thursday 13th April): Eden Court, Inverness (Saturday 15th April).

