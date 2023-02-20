Youth philanthropy project at Portree

The winning team are, Beatrice Abringe, Alexandra Crainet, Kate Woodhouse,

Taylor Moreland, Jess Rokahr, Ronan Campbell and Cailean MacAskill.

Photograph: Willie Urquhart

Portree High School pupils have been meeting fundraising and philanthropy targets in recent months.

Last week the school held the final of their Youth Philanthropy Initiative Scotland event, where five short-listed teams explained why their chosen local charity should benefit from a £3000 cheque to support local work.

Thirteen teams had started the task and raised £50 each for their nominated charity. The winning team represented Alzheimer Scotland, and were chosen for their well-presented, thoughtful and insightful presentation about their involvement and the work that the team do for residents of Skye. The winning group can now look forward to engaging with the local Alzheimer Scotland team in deciding how the money will be used, and further fundraising opportunities for the school team to be involved in.

The pupils demonstrated the 4Rs of PHS – ready, responsible, respectful, resilient – in the work they did with this project, and now look forward to working with charity groups next session with the current S2, who were watching the final.

