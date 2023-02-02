ISLES CANDIDATE: Journalist Torcuil Crichton set to stand at next general election 

Torcuil Crichton in Stornoway

Scottish Labour is promising a new voice for the islands as local members prepare to back Torcuil Crichton as their prospective general election candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar.

The well-known journalist and Gaelic broadcaster is set to be endorsed by Labour members at a series of island meetings starting in Stornoway tonight (Thursday).

Crichton, from Swordale in Point, Lewis, has reported on politics in Westminster for over 20 years and is a regular commentator on national and local radio and television.

Ahead of the first endorsement meeting the prospective candidate pledged that he would raise a new voice for the islands.

He said: “In the next general election change is coming right across the UK and after 15 years of SNP neglect and Conservative indifference we desperately need change in the islands too.

“From the scandal of ferry services, depopulation and cuts to council budgets, we need a strong voice to articulate our case and a Labour government which will deliver for the islands.”

Crichton, who is 58, left his post as Westminster Editor of the Daily Record last year to focus on winning Na h-Eileanan an Iar for Labour.

He said: “I know the constituency well from my time at the West Highland Free Press and from my involvement in numerous island projects over the years.

“I have also been a high profile journalist in London reporting and interpreting politics so I know how Westminster works and I am recognised in the constituency as a fair and authoritative commentator.

“All that experience I view as a political apprenticeship which would serve me well as a Labour voice for our island communities.”

